charleston, w.va. – On Friday, March 3, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner hosted two student leaders from Victory Baptist Academy (VBA) in Beaver as his honored guests at the State Capitol.
Micah Thomas and Evelyn Dillon, both members of the 2023 graduating class at the religious school, were recommended by their principal to represent their high school as honorary secretaries of state for their effort to register members of the senior class to vote.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, is senior pastor and principal at the school, according to an online profile of the church school.
Nominations for honorary secretaries of state are only accepted by those high schools that qualify for the Jennings Randolph Award. To qualify for the award, a West Virginia high school must host a student-led effort to register at least 85 percent of its eligible senior class to vote.
