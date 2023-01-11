charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved support for students entering the teaching profession during its January meeting in Charleston on Wednesday. The waiver will assist students with resources and structured support to pass the Praxis exam while they also gain classroom teaching experience.
The WVBE and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) have been working to increase the pipeline of teachers in the state through initiatives such as the Grow Your Own West Virginia Pathway to Teaching program. This effort provides a pathway to teaching by removing barriers of cost and time for high school students interested in the profession.
Once in college, some students struggle to pass the Praxis II content exam(s) – a requirement to advance in their academic journey. Students usually take the exam after their sophomore year. Beginning immediately, the WVDE will offer flexibilities to candidates meeting specific requirements including:
l Must have attempted the Praxis II content exam at least two times without meeting the required cut score.
l Must have a B or better average in the content area in which they are seeking licensure and completing clinical experience.
l Must receive the Recommendation of the Educator Preparation Program (EPP) assuring that the teacher candidate meets proficiency requirements to enter the clinical experience.
l Must have an EPP’s Focused Supervision Plan which must be submitted with the application (template to be provided by the WVDE Office of Certification).
l Must apply for and obtain a Restricted Clinical Permit, FORM 24C.
