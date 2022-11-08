From the earliest returns Tuesday, Wyoming County voters gave the nod to the county Board of Education’s $20.1 million facilities bond sale.
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, unofficial returns indicated 2,316 (55.82 percent) voted in favor of the bond sale and 1,833 (44.18 percent) voted against it.
“Wyoming County Schools is thrilled with the final results of the facilities bond vote and is very grateful for the continued support from our county’s citizens,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“The facilities bond and additional funding will provide much needed facilities and upgrades.
“Once again, our communities have shown that children matter in Wyoming County!
“Our school system will get to work right away to bring the facilities bond projects to life,” Cline said.
Monies from the proposed bond sale will replace two aging school buildings in Mullens, construct a new auditorium at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, in addition to funding safety enhancements and other improvements at schools across the county.
Total cost for all the proposed projects is nearly $34 million.
Additional funding sources will include the West Virginia School Building Authority, local monies, and others.
The proposed $16.5 million school will consolidate Mullens Elementary, constructed in 1939, and Mullens Middle, constructed in 1928 – almost 100 years ago, into a new Mullens Elementary and Middle School for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The facilities bond order will also include the following projects:
• Auditorium for the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, cost estimate is $6 million.
• Artificial turf for the football field at Wyoming County East High, cost estimate is $2.1 million.
• Auxiliary gym and artificial turf for the football field at Westside High, cost estimate is $6.7 million.
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, electrical system upgrades, and new gym floor at Pineville Middle, cost estimate is $675,000.
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades that include a new elevator, and a walking track for school and community use at Oceana Middle, cost estimate is $300,000.
• New playground equipment and walking track for school and community use for Road Branch Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $100,000.
• New roof at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $775,000.
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, and walking track for school and community use at Baileysville Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $315,000.
• Electrical system upgrades at Berlin McKinney Elementary, cost estimate is $250,000.
This is the first time a facilities bond was included on a general election ballot in the county. Previously, voters have made the decisions during special elections.
