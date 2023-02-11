Corrie Ann Bower, a senior at Victory Baptist School in Beaver, has received an in-state free tuition scholarship from the West Virginia’s VFW Voice of Democracy scholarship program.
Bower was sponsored by the VFW Post 4469 in Beckley and Crystal Warner, president of VFW Auxiliary 4326 and chairman for the program.
Bower will now go to Washington, D.C., to compete in the National Voice of Democracy Scholarship contest for a chance at a $35,000 scholarship.
Bower is the third student in the area to compete for this scholarship in the past five years. Sophia Raines from Crab Orchard, a sophomore at Independence High School, was sponsored by 4326 Sophia Post in 2021, and Beckley Post 4469 sponsored a student at Liberty High School, Robert Harris from Fairdale.
