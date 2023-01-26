Valley College, a career-focused college with a campus in Beckley, is being bought by Hilbert College, a Catholic Franciscan college based in Hamburg, N.Y.
The board of trustees for the school has signed an agreement to acquire Valley College, which also has a campus in Martinsburg, an info center in Princeton, a campus in Cleveland, Ohio, and a satellite school in Akron, Ohio.
The acquisition supports Hilbert's strategy of extending its Franciscan mission, growing enrollment and providing greater social mobility for students of all ages, according to a press release from the New York state-based school.
Together, the colleges will serve more than 2,000 students across New York, West Virginia, and Ohio in traditional and online programs.
Valley College is an accredited, for-profit institution, offering diplomas and two-year and four-year degree programs in a variety of disciplines.
Over half of Valley's 1,000 students study using an online modality. Valley's four educational centers, in Beckley and Martinsburg, W.Va., and Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, serve primarily adult students who are often in transitional parts of their lives.
Valley has been on a 10-year growth trajectory, raising enrollment from 100 to more than 1,000 in that time. Its largest enrollments are in the health and allied health areas.
"We're excited about what this move means for our students and communities, " Hilbert College President Michael Brophy, Ph.D. said in the release delivered Wednesday. "The more than 2,000 learners that Hilbert College and Valley College serve will immediately benefit from expanded opportunities."
Under the auspices of Franciscan Services, a new nonprofit entity, the two colleges will operate independently, contributing to each other's vitality within their accreditors' policies as separate colleges. Immediate plans between the two colleges include the establishment of transfer articulations in their respective online degree programs and the sharing of best practices.
In addition, Franciscan Services will begin to review consortium-like efficiencies that the colleges could achieve through shared services agreements.
"Through this strategic acquisition, both Hilbert College and Valley College are leaning into the changes affecting higher education, including declining high school graduation rates, increasing workforce development needs, and regional and national higher education trends," Valley College President Tony Palmieri said in the release.
Hilbert College is a Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) accredited not-for-profit institution offering two-year, four-year, and graduate degrees in a variety of disciplines. Hilbert is home to 750 students studying in traditional undergraduate programs within a residential, NCAA III setting in Hamburg, N.Y., and 150 additional students in online and graduate programs.
Hilbert enjoyed a 20 percent enrollment increase in 2022, according to the school, due in large measure to new online and athletic programs. Its largest enrollments are in business, criminal justice, forensic science, cybersecurity, communication and psychology.
The acquisition is subject to state, federal, and accreditation approvals.
