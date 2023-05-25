CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fifteen regional students and one teacher were named winners of the 2023 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.
Now in its 16th year, the annual essay contest asks students in kindergarten through fifth grades to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up. Elementary school teachers can also participate by submitting an essay about how they would use the contest in the classroom to inspire their students.
More than 3,000 students from across West Virginia participated in the contest. Essays from three age groups (grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) were judged in each of the five geographic regions, for a total of 15 regional winners.
The local winners are:
· Rylee Workman, third grade at St. Francis de Sales School, Raleigh County – Clothes Designer
· Lillian Stewart, fourth grade at Berlin McKinney Elementary, Wyoming County – Restaurant Owner
Each regional winner will receive $500 invested into a SMART529 account. An additional $4,500 will be awarded to a grand prize winner, who will be randomly selected during a reception and ceremony Sept. 15 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Each regional winner’s school will also be awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs.
