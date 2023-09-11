The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will name its teacher and school service personnel of the year award winners at a Celebration of Excellence in Education on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia, in Charleston.
Teacher of the Year finalists include Jennifer Kirk of Oak Hill High School in Fayette County while service personnel of the year finalists inclulde Melissa Few, payroll secretary, Raleigh County schools.
The WVDE will host educators, school staff members and their guests from across the state as part of the annual event. This year marks the first full, in-person event since the pandemic, welcoming TOY and SPOY representatives from all districts across the state to attend.
