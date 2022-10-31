Athens, Ohio – The following students graduated from Ohio University this past summer:

Allison Bivins of Beckley graduated with an M.A. (English) from Ohio University's College of Arts and Sciences.

Joshua Craig of Peterstown graduated with a M.A. (English) from Ohio University's College of Arts and Sciences.

More than 1,700 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2022.

