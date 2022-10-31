Athens, Ohio – The following students graduated from Ohio University this past summer:
Allison Bivins of Beckley graduated with an M.A. (English) from Ohio University's College of Arts and Sciences.
Joshua Craig of Peterstown graduated with a M.A. (English) from Ohio University's College of Arts and Sciences.
More than 1,700 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.