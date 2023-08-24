charleston, w.va. – The National Science Foundation (NSF) has appropriated $2.6 million for three physics research projects exploring photon imaging and new quantum materials, as well as establishing an innovative helium recovery system.
The awards, announced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are:
- – West Virginia University: Enhanced Multiphoton Fluorescence Imaging of in Vivo Neural Functio. The funding will advance a physics research project into two-photon imaging, including through upgrading existing imaging facilities at WVU.
- – West Virginia University: Acquisition of Helium Recovery Equipment. The project will establish a helium recovery system to capture, recycle and reuse helium, which will support critical research in the fields of chemistry, biology and nuclear magnetic resonance.
– West Virginia University: Building an Open Source DFT+eDMFT Database for Quantum Materials. The project will investigate the role of new quantum materials in technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and interdisciplinary fields that bridge materials and data science.
