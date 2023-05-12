GREENVILLE, S.C. – Three students from southern West Virginia were among over 650 Bob Jones University students named to the President's List for high academic achievement during the spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
The scholars are:
• Virginia Gilbert, a senior English major from Nimitz
• Kitoria Johnson, a freshman Culinary Arts major from Mount Nebo
• Sarah Johnson, a senior Voice Performance major from Mount Nebo
Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, S.C.
