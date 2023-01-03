Life is complex, at times difficult. Rare is the day not littered with obstacles to overcome. It can be exhausting. Cutting corners and telling little white lies to gain some sense of normalcy seem reasonable tradeoffs – especially if no one else is paying attention or knows the difference. Right?
Is a person’s integrity irrevocably damaged if no one else knows the deal with the devil? Sacrificing principle for the good of self-promotion, for taking another step up the career ladder, for winning the corner office and a big fat salary, for making yourself out to be someone completely different than who you are at your very core only to win a seat in the statehouse, no one will think less of you. Right?
There are so many more days in our lives to course correct, to rescue and restore one’s dignity, to be that someone whom people can trust. Some might say that it’s not unlike cheating on that new year’s diet with a bag of salt and vinegar flavored potato chips. Or barbecue. Or sour cream and onion. Plenty of artificial flavors. Plenty of days ahead to drop that extra weight.
But it is more serious, a more foundational character flaw than resisting the call of a bag of chips.
A craving is one thing. Duplicity, quite another.
Recently, we have seen the rise of those in the political arena who think nothing of telling a lie, multiple lies, little lies, and big fat lies, one lie atop another, lying to themselves as well as to anyone paying attention, if only it brings fame and fortune and balloons falling from the ceiling the second Tuesday in November. To play it straight, fair and square, that’s a game for suckers, for losers.
We are all well acquainted with former president Donald Trump’s aversion to the truth. By The Washington Post’s count, Trump told over 30,000 lies during his four years in office. Do the math. That’s an astonishing 20 lies a day, plus change, each and every day of his presidency.
He was, you might say, practiced in the art and an overachiever. He is the outlier. But rest assured, he most often knew the untenable truth. And, as we are learning, as we suspected, he had a lot to cover up.
Regardless, he is widely adored and worshipped, still, by many in the Republican Party, and he has helped shape a new class of young extreme conservatives in Congress who couldn’t care less about honesty. Only power.
Like George Santos.
The Republican representative-elect of New York has been exposed as a fraud. A serial fraud at that.
In order to win his election this year, he created a fantasy persona that bore no resemblance to the truth.
According to a New York Times investigation, Santos rose from the very humble life of a student at a public college to become a “seasoned Wall Street financier and investor” with a family-owned real estate portfolio of 13 properties and an animal rescue charity that saved more than 2,500 dogs and cats.
And none of that was true.
No, said officials at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, they had no record of his ever having worked for them – as he claimed.
No, said officials at Baruch College in New York City, he had not graduated – as he said he had – from that college.
And no, the IRS said, no such animal rescue charity.
Sooner or later, the lies add up, become impossible to carry and they get spilled – often in public. You become exposed for the empty vessel that you are.
And, sometimes, you get elected to Congress – or to the presidency – but there is no sign of your integrity. Your dignity is long gone.
Were the tradeoffs worth it?
That is the question that will have to be answered – if you give a whit about who you are deep down.
