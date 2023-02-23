beckley, w.va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology has received a grant from Meta, the parent company to Facebook, and Bodyswaps, a virtual reality soft skills training provider.
WVU Tech is the only school in West Virginia, one of 19 schools in the United States and one of 100 institutions of higher learning in the world to win the Immersive Soft Skills Education grant this cycle.
The grant supports virtual learning opportunities, which will help students become even more competitive in the global market.
The grant allows students to enhance their soft skills – such as communication, public speaking, job interviews, management, leadership – through the virtual reality headsets.
The grant was won with a collaborative effort from several departments across Tech’s campus.
