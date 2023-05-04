WVU Tech will celebrate its seventh annual Multicultural Graduation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., honoring the successes of its international students.
The event intentionally highlights and honors culture and celebrates diversity.
At the celebration, all multicultural students of WVU Tech who graduated in December 2022 or are graduating in May 2023 and have registered by the deadline will be individually recognized for their academic accomplishments. Participating graduates will receive a cultural stole or cords to wear over their graduation robe during the official commencement ceremonies.
The celebration will be on campus at Carter Hall Auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.