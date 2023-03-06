WVU Tech is scheduled to host The Women of Color Museum exhibit on campus on Tuesday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Women of Color Museum is an exhibit profiling many African American women who have made significant contributions to society. It includes original artifacts, signed documents and photos of women such as Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou and Coretta Scott King, to name a few.
The exhibit is open to the public. This event is sponsored by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Diversity for Equity Grant, WVU Tech Diversity Programs, WVU Tech Student Government Association and the WVU Tech Student Activities Board.
The exhibit will be on the second floor of the Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center, 512 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
