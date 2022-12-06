Beckley, W.Va. – To help ease the financial strain of a college education steeped in math classes, West Virginia Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is purchasing supplies for math students through grant funds and donations from the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association.
Dr. Deborah Chun, professor and chair of the Mathematics Department, says the high cost for class materials is a nationwide concern. Students in precalculus, trigonometry and calculus courses can get the required books, software and calculators at no additional cost.
“A typical engineering major would take precalculus, which is two courses, then the calculus sequence, which is three courses,” Chun said. "Additionally, some students are required to take Differential Equations. Just before we transitioned to free textbooks, we were using an e-book and software package for precalculus that cost about $150. The calculus sequence used a book that is currently $329.95 through our campus bookstore. Differential Equations uses a textbook that costs $289.95. Now, all these courses can be taken without purchasing any class materials.”
According to Chun, the department has always been concerned about the cost of course materials. The Covid-19 pandemic has intensified the problem. Through the West Virginia University Teaching and Learning Commons (TLC), which supports instruction through the WVU system, and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, grants became available to adopt Open Educational Resources (OER) in classrooms.
"When the TLC first advertised funding for faculty to implement OER in courses, two math faculty members applied,” Chun said. "In 2019, Dr. Chris McClain won an award for Calculus, and Dr. Caleb Holloway won an award for Plane Trigonometry.”
When the opportunity arose to donate funds to help build on the grants Tech was receiving, the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association (TGBAA) was excited to be able to help contribute and to continue to support students.
The effort was also supported by two grants awarded to Dr. Chris McClain, two awarded to Dr. Caleb Holloway and two awarded to Ms. Maegen Shults. Next semester, the most recent $1,000 grant awarded to Dr. Susan Barton will be able to add Differential Equations to the list of courses using OER.
