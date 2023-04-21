West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the Beckley Art Center will be hosting a Remake Learning Day event, “Color Me a Healthy Soil,” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Road.
The event is part of the Remake Learning Days happening across the state and is free and open to all ages.
In this interactive event, participants will learn the biology of soil, discover living creatures that make soil healthy, run tests to find organisms and then use different-colored soils to make their own paints to paint a collaborative art piece.
The collaborative art will be displayed around various locations in the Beckley community to stimulate conversations about soil health.
