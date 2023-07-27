MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation will directly respond to teachers who are passionate about pursuing innovation in the classroom, but often struggle to find the funding and resources to creatively innovate, inform and inspire their students.
Through competitive mini-grants, the new West Virginia Teacher Innovation program will financially support some of the state’s most creative classroom teachers by providing up to $4,000 to fund their multidisciplinary learning projects.
Three of the programs are in The Register-Herald’s primary market in Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties.
WVPEC Executive Director Donna Hoylman Peduto explained the program launched in response to a teacher listening tour conducted by the Benedum Foundation and facilitated by The EdVenture Group, Inc.
“We wanted to receive insights directly from the field to learn about teachers’ concerns and needs,” Hoylman Peduto said. “The overwhelming response called for teacher-led innovation to help spark students’ enthusiasm and interest. Our hope is that these mini-grants provide teachers with the resources they need to bring creative learning experiences into their classrooms while continuing to positively impact students.”
After receiving 198 applications from educators across West Virginia, a team of education experts selected 23 projects to pilot during the 2023-24 academic year.
While projects focus on one of five categories — STEAM, Career and Technical Education, Family Engagement, English Language Arts and Special Education — they will fuel inspirational learning in different ways.
McDowell County students at Fall River Elementary, under the guidance of teacher Christy Hunt, will use various makerspace materials to recreate local historical landmarks and create products for sale that help raise funding for their school.
Under the direction of teacher Virginia Martin, special needs students in 11th and 12th grades at Wyoming County Career & Technical Center will learn about the workplace by operating a store that sells items from the school’s very own trade workshop (carpentry, welding, electrical, diesel, graphic arts, pre-engineering).
At Stratton Elementary School in Beckley, under the direction of teacher Melissa Brammer, special needs students will engage in augmented and virtual reality experiences that build communication and adaptivity skills.
Varying in approach and resolve, each project will target high-need populations, span multiple disciplines, exhibit real-world experiences, expose career pathways and demonstrate sustainability beyond the funding cycle.
“These grants afford teachers the opportunity to introduce new teaching strategies and materials into the classroom to ultimately help improve academic outcomes and promote equitable learning,” Benedum Foundation Senior Program Officer Melanie Claxton said. “We are eager to see these projects in action and solicit innovative ideas that can be shared with other teachers to possibly scale best practices and new approaches to creative learning.”
Projects will be funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and overseen by the WVPEC. These awards will be administered through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and oversees private donations on behalf of the university.
