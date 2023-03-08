charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Board of Education approved the application for the approval of Teach for America Appalachia (TFAA) to provide a teacher certification program in West Virginia.
The program is among the four approved under the West Virginia Department of Education’s Option 3 Pathway.
TFAA will support candidates with coursework at no cost to successfully pursue a non-transferrable provisional professional teaching certificate in the state. Partnering with counties, TFAA will provide a variety of training, virtual and in-person practicum experiences and mentoring to fill areas of critical need.
The Option 3 Pathway allows individuals who possess a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher education and an overall 2.5 grade point average (GPA) (or qualifying GPA exemption of the West Virginia Testing Directory) to complete coursework pursuant to §18A-3-2a(a)(1)(C) for receiving a Professional Teaching Certificate. American Board, iTeach and Teach Now are also approved providers under this pathway, and additional information is available on the TeachWV website.
While TFAA is a national program, West Virginia’s plan will be similar to the Kentucky model that has been in place since 2011. The Bluegrass State reports a success rate of about 85 percent with candidates fulfilling a two-year commitment to their placement counties. The goal is for teachers to remain in their initial schools beyond that commitment.
Teacher candidates will have a bachelor’s or master’s degree and may begin to apply for the TFAA program on the national website, teachforamerica.org.
