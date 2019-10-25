HINTON – Summers Conty Middle School will present its Veterans Day Program, taking place in the Summers Middle School auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
Summers Middle is proud to hold the program for the 13th year.
The Secretary of State will be the guest speaker. Students and faculty will honor Veterans in multiple ways throughout the program.
All local veterans are invited to attend the ceremony.
Students are working on a video to be played at the program and are seeking pictures of Veterans to go in the video, if you have pictures please submit them (with names) at https://tinyurl.com/veteransphotos .
For more information, contact Kari Vicars at kvicars@k12.wv.us