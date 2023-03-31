hinton, w.va. – For the past year, Ellen Holt, a mathematics teacher at Summers County Comprehensive High School, has taken part in the statewide “Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers” (M3T) improvement network after being named a member of the third cohort of “M3T Fellows” last spring.
The M3T project network began in 2020 thanks to a six-year, $3 million grant to West Virginia University from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, supported by additional grants from the West Virginia Department of Education. The M3T project builds on previous efforts to support secondary mathematics teacher leadership and instructional improvement across West Virginia, which started in Pocahontas County more than a decade ago.
“Having other teachers from around the state to work with, to share ideas with, to try new things with, is so empowering,” said Holt, who is one of 43 M3T Fellows supported by the project, representing 29 counties across West Virginia. “A community of teachers learning together and working towards a common goal is a very powerful thing for our students.”
As part of the project, M3T Fellows must continue to serve in their role as a middle or high school mathematics teacher and work as a network to identify and solve specific problems in their own classrooms and share that learning. Beginning next year, Holt and other Cohort 3 Fellows will lead “local improvement teams” with colleagues in their school or district to further grow the M3T network. By the end of the project, Fellows will be supported to mentor other emerging teacher leaders across the state.
Holt has worked collaboratively with other M3T Fellows over the past year to address students not communicating their reasoning when solving problems in their mathematics classrooms. Guided by the M3T network’s approach to improvement, Holt has tested the use of Harvard University’s Contrasting Cases, which increased student reasoning and communication during the problem-solving process.
As a result of the connections formed through her work with M3T, Holt has worked to expand club offerings at the school, starting a Gardening Club as well as a VEX Robotics team with Summers County colleague Marlena Gill. Holt is also planning to begin the National Board Certification process next school year.
Holt has shared their ideas with other mathematics educators across the state— on M3T network calls as well as through a poster presentation at the annual conference of the West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics, in March. In addition, Holt presented a session on using Vernier Go!Motion sensors, Sphero robots and TI Innovator Rovers alongside M3T colleague and WVCTM Teacher of the Year Michael Harshbarger from Cabell County Schools.
In addition to their classroom improvement work, Holt and other M3T Fellows are working to develop deeper understandings of topics related to data and statistics, as relatively new — though vital — content expectations in middle and high school mathematics classrooms. Fellows will share these and other takeaways from the year at the M3T Summer Institute, in June in Morgantown. The network will share reports on progress made with educators across the state starting in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.