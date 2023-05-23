The Fayette County Schools will sponsor the federally funded Summer Food Service Program with breakfast and lunch available for all children, ages 18 years and under.
Meals will be served at the following sites on these dates:
• New River Primary
Weekdays June 12-July 28
308 W. Oyler Ave. in Oak Hill
• Meadow Bridge Elementary
Weekdays, June 12 - July 28
870 Meadow Bridge Road in Meadow Bridge
• New River Intermediate
Weekdays, July 6 - July 20
262 W. Oyler Ave. in Oak Hill
• Divide Elementary
Weekdays, June 6 - July 28
Box 180, Props Ridge Road, in Lookout
• Valley PK-8
Weekdays, July 6 - 20
1 Grey Hound Lane in Smithers
• Oak Hill High School, June 21 - 23
West Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill
Food Truck weekdays at:
• Smithers Magic Carpet from June 5 - 6
• Oak Hill Park from June 21 - 30
• Ansted Main Street from July 5 - 14
• Mt Hope Soccer Field from July 17 - 28
Breakfasts will be provided from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunches will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These meals will be served on weekdays on the dates listed above; however, sites will be closed in observance of Juneteenth on June 19, for West Virginia Day on June 20, and for Independence Day on July 4.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, call Fayette County Schools' Child Nutrition Department at 304-719-5400.
