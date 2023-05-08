The federally funded summer food service program, from June 18 through June 22, will be at the Raleigh County 4-H Camp, 200 Martin St., Daniels.
Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential camp or an enrolled program, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children who are part of households that receive SNAP and/or TANF assistance are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
