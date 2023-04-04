bridgewin.jpg

On Sunday, students were rewarded with a tour of the New River Gorge Bridge catwalk, courtesy of BridgeWalk. All students who entered the competition earned a free tour for themselves and their families.

 courtesy photo

charleston, w.va. – Multiple middle and high school students from across The Register-Herald's primary market were named winners in the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest.

The event, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) for over 20 years, was hosted at WVU Institute of Technology Campus in Beckley on Saturday. There were 149 teams, an individual or team of two students, from schools all over the state that submitted designs.

The competition focuses on engineering, using real world design principles in the software with which students design their bridges.

The award winners from the competition include:

Software Competition, High School Division

1st – Garrett Ferguson, Team: 7Salamanders from Frankfort High School, Mineral County

2nd – Sophie Carpenter and Nadia Madenspacher, Team: Get Over It from Musselman High School, Berkeley County

3rd – Madelyn Cole and Parker Shrewsbury, Team: Anakin, I have the high ground from Pikeview High School, Mercer County

Middle School Division

1st – Kaleb Byrge and Thomas Sides, Team: Heatedscorpions from Park Middle School, Raleigh County

2nd – Emma Vincent, Team: The DangerousDoggies from Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, Greenbrier County

3rd – Ellie Burns, Team: Lunacat from Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, Greenbrier County

Balsa Wood Competition, High School Division

1st – Johnathon Meadows, Team: Productive panthers from Pikeview High School, Mercer County

2md – Nathaniel Vincent, Team: Potato Games from Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

3rd – Alex Gilchrist and Janie Gilchrist, Team: Cheeseburger from Morgantown High School, Monongalia County

Middle School Division

1st – Emma Vincent, Team: TheDangerousDoggies from Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, Greenbrier County

2nd – Elizabeth Erwin and Colston Mendez, Team: SuperiorPotatoFarmerz from Teays Valley Christian School, Putnam County

3rd – Andrew Simon, Team: BBB (Bridge Building on a Budget) from Park Middle School, Raleigh County

Maximum Ratio

Morgan Smith, Team: titanstrong1 from Gilmer County High School, Gilmer County

Dr. Tammy Donahue and Ms. Teresa Barton were both awarded the Outstanding Coach and Teacher Award.

On Sunday, students were rewarded with a tour of the New River Gorge Bridge catwalk, courtesy of BridgeWalk. All students who entered the competition earned a free tour for themselves and their families.

“The walk was pretty cool,” said Cole. “We got to learn about the bridge and see how it was made.”

Partners this year include the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), West Virginia Department of Education, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, and BridgeWalk.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video