charleston, w.va. – First lady Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Education are inviting West Virginia students to participate in a Knighting Bench Design Contest.
All 9th-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students who are public-, private- or home-schooled are urged to participate in this student artist series.
Eligible students are asked to use their creative talent to construct a knighting bench for the ceremonial custom of knighting top eighth-grade West Virginia history students as they become Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.
Entries must be submitted by Feb. 21. Five finalists will be announced March 1. Each finalist will partner with the WV Career and Technical Education Center to bring their design to life and be judged by a panel of distinguished judges. The first-place winner will be selected by May 1.
Design and submission information for the Knighting Bench Contest can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Axw1CysIIW9O2zrB_Hsf5qLkLBgeSjcp/view.
For more information regarding design and submission information, contact James Coble at jcoble@k12.wv.us or Tim Elliott at tbelliott@k12.wv.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.