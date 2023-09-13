Student from Ghent graduates from Hofstra Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Madison Snuffer of Ghent graduated from Hofstra University in May 2023, earning a B.S. in Biochemistry. Hofstra University is an internationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Myrtle Nugen Augitena Crook Nunn, Timith Johnny Miller Ellison, Paulette Withrow, Pamela Johnny Miller More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCandidates for Register-Herald Athlete of the WeekBoone County shooting leads to death of womanLowe makes big plays in Princeton's win over Oak HillHudson Clement has 177 receiving yards, 3 TDs in college debut, West Virginia beats Duquesne 56-17New start for old building, Fruits of Labor pizzeria opens in BeckleyNew evidence uncovered in missing girl case from 2000Patriots roll in weather-shortened game (With Gallery)Fruits of Labor owner invites community to pizzeria grand openingTigers overcome lightning, Bobcats (With Gallery)Prep football: Bluefield-Greenbrier East suspended by lightning; Cavaliers roll (With Gallery) Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
