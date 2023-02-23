Stratton Elementary School had a Black History Read Aloud on Monday, Feb. 20.
The theme was “Black History is American History.”
Tina Pannell, president of the Beckley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and sorority member Holteen Mitchell as well as other members read to the first-grade classrooms of teachers Ms. Sydney Lawson and Mrs. Alexandria Meadows.
“The students at Stratton elementary were so welcoming and were very attentive to the many legends and leaders of our past,” Pannell said. “Thank you to Soror Pannell-Johnson for the coordination of this Black Heritage event.”
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, is an organization of college-educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.
