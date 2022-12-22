It was a labor of love. More specifically, it was a lifelong love of learning that motivated Sharon Stewart to earn her four-year degree 51 years after graduating from high school.
Entering school a year early, Stewart was only 16 when she graduated from Oceana High School in 1971. That fall, the 16-year-old left for Marshall University.
Her future husband, Joe Stewart, was at Concord that year, then transferred to Marshall to be close to her.
Just married, the two wanted to remain independent and pay their own way, including college. Despite both of them working, their budget was extremely tight as full-time students.
Joe wanted to quit college and go into the coal mines.
“I was terrified,” she recalled. “My dad was a coal miner, but I don’t know … I just had such foreboding about him going into the mines.”
Sharon decided she would work while he finished school; then, when he graduated, he could support her. She lacked 39 credits to earn her degree.
Joe finished college and, despite lucrative offers in other fields, went into education, following his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps.
It was now Sharon’s turn.
Ready to return to Marshall, Sharon found herself pregnant with their first child, Misty. Then came Russell, then Devon. She determined she’d rather be home with her children than in school.
“I decided I would put this dream on the back burner for a while,” she said.
“I have no regrets about my choice. I enjoyed being home with them.”
When Devon was in his last year at Concord University, Joe pointed out it would be a good time for her to return to Marshall.
Life, however, once again took her in a different direction. Joe’s mother was getting older and lived next door.
“She needed extra care. Then, my mom needed help,” she said.
Sharon grew up in Cyclone, one of the late Guy and Virginia Walls’ nine children – two boys, seven girls. The family was widely known for their musical talents and beautiful harmonies.
When she married Joe, their musical talents meshed perfectly. His father, Herschel Stewart, sang with his brothers, The Stewart Brothers, in the 1930s. For a time, Joe was the lead guitarist for country music performer Mel Street.
Sharon and Joe, their three children along with their spouses, and now their grandchildren, travel during the warm weather months performing gospel music. The Joe Stewart Family is well known across the eastern United States and Canada for their singing ministry.
The ministry takes a lot of Sharon’s time and she is active in her church, serving as the choir director.
Finally earning that college degree, however, was always at the back of her mind.
Virginia Walls also earned her degree as a non-traditional student.
“She went back to Beckley College when she had five children,” Sharon said.
Her mother also worked in education.
Sharon credits her grandfather, Nathan Toler, with her love of learning.
Road Branch Elementary and Middle School, where Misty now serves as principal, sits on land once owned by Toler.
In those days, there was no school bus in the area, so high school for Toler was not an option.
He only completed the eighth grade, Sharon noted, but he loved school so much he completed the eighth grade twice.
Sharon shared that love of learning.
“I just loved going to school,” she emphasized.
She believes it is important to be a lifelong learner and encouraged her children to follow that path.
“I think it’s good for the brain; it keeps it processing,” she explained.
Devon once asked her if college was a choice, not a requirement. Sharon quickly responded, “Not for you. You’re going to college.” He is now an attorney and has earned three college degrees.
Russell works as a computer programmer.
With the children grown and Joe retired from his duties as Title I director for Wyoming County Schools, he again suggested she return to Marshall.
“You’ve got to go back and finish,” he told her. Their children agreed.
“It was something that nagged at me,” she said, “an unfinished task.”
So as most people her age were retiring from their jobs, she knocked out those remaining credits – most of them education and psychology classes.
On Dec. 10, with her family applauding, Sharon Walls Stewart graduated summa cum laude from Marshall University during ceremonies in Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena – 51 years after her high school graduation.
“It’s not my story,” she emphasized, “it’s my heritage.”
