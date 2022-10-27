The state Department of Education will take over administration of the Logan County school system following an investigation that revealed a litany of problems.
The takeover extends to administration, property and contractual authority and begins immediately.
Members of the state Board of Education agreed to the takeover following a two-hour meeting Thursday. The problems with the school system generally related to lack of transparency with county board actions, lack of oversight with spending, concerns about whether a virtual education program was achieving any results, various descriptions of a toxic work culture that was affecting communication between the board office and staff and more.
