CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state Board of Education voted Wednesday to seize control of the Upshur County school system after a review team uncovered dozens of non-compliances with how the system spent federal pandemic relief money.
The board has also scheduled a special meeting for next Thursday, June 23, to accept the retirement of state School Superintendent David Roach.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/14/state-boe-to-make-decision-on-upshur-county-schools-after-undercovering-questionable-spending-with-federal-pandemic-funds/
