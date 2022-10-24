West Virginia’s scores on a national education bellwether have plummeted following the many disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Test scores for reading and math were down for fourth- and eighth-graders across the nation in today’s release of the education assessment known as The Nation’s Report Card.
West Virginia’s results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were well below the national average and amounted to the state’s lowest performance ever.
Gov. Jim Justice today said he’s tried to make education the centerpiece of his administration. In a briefing, Justice said there’s more to school than test scores. The governor did say, though, that West Virginia needs to work on educational improvement.
