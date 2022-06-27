State Treasurer Riley Moore on Monday announced that the state’s SMART529 WV Direct college savings plan has once again been ranked as one of the top direct-sold 529 plans in the country, according to the popular nationwide college planning website SavingForCollege.com.
The SMART529 WV Direct Plan was ranked second in the nation in 1- and 3-year performance, and first in 5- and 10-year performance, according to the website. The website analyzed the performance of more than 3,000 529 investment options nationwide to come up with its rankings.
Complete information about SMART529 is available at www.SMART529.com.