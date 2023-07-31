Financially troubled Alderson Broaddus University had its authorization pulled Monday during an emergency meeting of the Higher Education Policy Commission, and state higher education officials prepared an order leading to its wind-down.
Commissioners voted unanimously to revoke Alderson Broaddus’s authorization to confer degrees in the state effective Dec. 31.
The revocation means the institution is not permitted to enroll new students beginning this fall semester. However, seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the fall term may return to complete their degrees on schedule.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/31/emergency-meeting-renewed-over-imminent-material-financial-loss-at-alderson-broaddus/
