washington, d.c. – West Virginia has been awarded a five-year $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s program to stimulate competitive research designed to boost scientific research and upgrade infrastructure at West Virginia University, Marshall University, West Virginia State University and Shepherd University.
The funding will establish the WV Network for Functional Neuroscience and Transcriptomics (WV-NFNT), a statewide collaboration of neuroscientists and bioinformaticists working to position West Virginia as a center for impactful neuroscience research.
