The Department of Education announced that colleges and universities in West Virginia have received over $212 million in American Rescue Plan funds – one of the largest one-time infusions of funding ever provided to the state’s colleges and universities.
The funds were provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year.
The American Rescue Plan requires half of these funds to be used to provide direct financial relief to students.
In addition to $204 million provided under previous coronavirus relief legislation, the funds are already being used by colleges and universities in West Virginia to serve students and ensure learning continues during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A recent survey of college presidents by the American Council on Education found HEERF enabled:
l93 percent of colleges were providing direct financial support to students at risk of dropping out.
l81 percent of colleges were keeping student net prices similar to pre-pandemic levels.
l70 percent of colleges contiunued to employ faculty, staff, and other employees otherwise at risk of unemployment.
l63 percent of colleges purchased Covid-19 tests, health screenings, and health care.
As part of a state-by-state breakdown of funding, the administration reported that the American Rescue Plan funds included significant investments in key institutions in West Virginia, including:
lApproximately $39 million for community colleges
lOver $28 million for two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
Community colleges in West Virginia receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
lBlue Ridge Community and Technical College: $6,029,693
lSouthern West Virginia Community and Technical College: $5,022,192
lBridgeValley Community and Technical College: $4,998,114
lPierpont Community & Technical College: $4,947,941
lMountwest Community and Technical College: $4,566,008
HBCUs in West Virginia receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
lWest Virginia State University: $16,998,872
lBluefield State College: $11,074,452
Examples of other colleges and universities in West Virginia receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
lWest Virginia University: $53,961,675
lMarshall University: $26,942,981
lFairmont State University: $10,560,279
lShepherd University: $8,083,510
lWest Liberty University: $6,527,881