The state Department of Education will take over administration of the Logan County school system following an investigation that revealed a litany of problems.
The takeover extends to administration, property and contractual authority and begins immediately.
The takeover includes appointing Jeff Huffman, an experienced superintendent in other counties, to the interim leadership post in Logan County starting on Halloween. The state superintendent will have the authority to hire another county schools leader over the longer term.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/10/27/state-takes-over-logan-county-schools-following-revelations-of-pervasive-problems/
