HARLESTON, W.Va. — A new school discipline report conducted by the state Department of Education shows the average K-12 student who was suspended in 2022 lost about six days of classroom instruction.
More than 28,000 students were suspended last year, according to data released to state Board of Education members Wednesday.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/10/state-boe-concerned-about-school-suspension-data-released-wednesday/
