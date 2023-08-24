charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health and West Virginia Department of Education are partnering to launch an anti-vaping campaign in West Virginia schools called West Virginia’s Clear Future: Don’t Let Vaping Cloud It initiative.
The initiative will offer the evidence-based, peer-led CATCH My Breath vaping prevention curriculum to every county in the state over the next three years.
“The use of e-cigarettes is a significant issue facing West Virginia youth, with approximately half of all high school students reporting using e-cigarettes in 2021,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, state health officer and commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.
“This curriculum has been shown to effectively increase knowledge of the dangers of e-cigarettes and reduce nicotine vaping and overall tobacco use among students.”
The primary focus in year one is West Virginia middle schools, as data indicates the optimal time to prevent e-cigarette experimentation is by the age of 14 when most e-cigarette initiation occurs.
Teachers and counselors who agree to serve as facilitators of the CATCH My Breath program will receive a free two-day, six-hour, online professional learning course to prepare them to effectively present the CATCH My Breath curriculum. These individuals will then act as facilitators to deliver four 40-minute sessions to students over a four-week period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.