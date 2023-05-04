The No Limits Invitational special needs field day is scheduled for the Park Middle School football field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The event is for elementary and middle school low-incidence students in Raleigh County with an eligibility of intellectual disability, autism, visually impaired, deaf/hard of hearing, physical impairment, or are fully self-contained.

Some community partners that are attending include the Beckley Fire Department, the Raleigh County Library Book Mobile, FMRS, Nuskool Scholars and Dr. Greg Harvey, dentistry.

