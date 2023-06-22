Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has established a memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard.
The funds from the scholarship will go to first responders and their family members to assist with educational expenses at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
To donate to this memorial scholarship, go to Southern’s website (www.southernwv.edu) and click on the donate button in the top right corner, then choose the Sgt Cory Maynard Memorial Scholarship in the drop-down menu.
