CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will host more than 470 students at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as part of the 2023 West Virginia Social Studies Fair on Friday.
The event begins with the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. with a backdrop of more than 300 individual and group projects. West Virginia’s event is one of the nation’s first and longest-running statewide social studies fairs.
Students in grades 3 through 12 from 37 counties have entered projects in categories including anthropology, economics, geography, political science, psychology, sociology, state and local studies, U.S. history and world history.
For more information, the event schedule and official results, visit the West Virginia State Social Studies Fair website.
