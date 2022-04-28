The West Virginia Department of Education will host the annual Social Studies Fair on Friday, bringing students from across the state to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to compete.
More than 500 students submitted 282 projects this year as the Fair returns to an in-person format after interruptions due to Covid. It was held virtually last year and was canceled completely in 2020.
The general session runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with public viewing and an awards ceremony from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The State Social Studies Fair recognizes the outstanding achievements of students and encourages them to practice information and communication skills, thinking and problem-solving skills, and interpersonal and self-directional skills.
Winners will be awarded in the following categories: Grades 3-5; Grades 6-8; and Grades 9-12.