huntington, w.va. – Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will travel to Raleigh County and Beckley on Thursday as part of his high school tour encouraging West Virginia students to choose Marshall for their higher education and to give the featured speech at the Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.
Thursday’s school events include assemblies at Woodrow Wilson High School and Shady Spring High School, as well as an academic signing ceremony for students who have committed to attend Marshall in the fall.
In addition to Smith, the university contingent will include Marco (the school’s mascot), athletics personnel and area alumni, as well as academic representatives to answer questions about Marshall.
Later Thursday, Smith is also scheduled as the featured speaker at the 102nd Annual Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Dinner at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
