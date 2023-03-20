Raleigh County deputies and State Police responded to a report Monday at Ridgeview Elementary School in Sophia.
According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement had been told that a student had been seen with a firearm. Law enforcement officers seized a realistic-looking BB gun from the student. No actual firearms are believed to have been on campus.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office School Resource Division is handling the investigation.
