charleston, w.va. – Nearly 400 students, attending 36 high schools and middle schools from across the state, submitted 52 video entries for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s (WVABCA) 10th Annual NO School Spirits PSA (Public Service Announcement) contest.
And Shady Spring’s entry topped them all, winning first place and a $5,000 reward.
The NO School Spirits PSA contest is an educational program designed to prevent underage drinking. Students take part in developing videos that highlight the dangers of underage alcohol consumption.
There was a 20 percent increase in schools competing over last year’s contest, and an increase of nearly 15 percent in student participation, according to a press release form WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton.
“Clearly the program is successfully serving a great need and public interest continues to grow,” Wooton said. “The contest was very competitive this year with many high-quality video entries.”
Shady Spring High School will have its video entry aired on television and radio stations across the state during the 2023 prom and graduation season.
In addition, the WVABCA is planning to hold award ceremonies for the winning schools to unveil the PSA and highlight the winning videos. These events are being planned for April to coincide with the PSA release and National Alcohol Awareness Month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.