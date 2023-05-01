A team of students from Shady Spring High School (SSHS) performed a local service project on Friday, April 29, by cleaning historic markers during the second annual National Historic Marker Day.
The SSHS team consisted of Madeline Adkins, Kathryn Hughes, Kaylee Waddell, Addison Tabor, Katie Garrett, Braden Chapman, Sara Whitlock, Sarah Furrow, Chloe Thompson, Gavin Davis, Arianna Lilly, and Lexie Brinson.
Social studies teacher Brandon B. Bennett served as faculty advisor. Bennett’s teams were originally created to sponsor fundraisers for the Shady Spring community historic marker formally dedicated in September 2019. They then conducted a survey of official state historical markers installed in Raleigh County to assess their general condition and the need for maintenance and repair. Matt McGrew, historical marker program manager in the State Archives, praised their January 2021 survey report.
National Historic Marker Day was launched as a grassroots celebration by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Syracuse, N.Y. The foundation is the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers. It has awarded more than 1,700 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 45 states.
The marker cleanup project is sponsored locally by the Raleigh County Historical Society.
