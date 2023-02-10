An incident at Shady Spring High School involving a student was reported Friday by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
School staff and the sheriff's department investigated the disturbance, and a juvenile was taken into custody.
According to the sheriff's office, "At this time there is NO threat to the school or any occupants at the school and all appropriate measures are being taken to assure the safety of the students and staff.
