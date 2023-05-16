The Shady Spring Branch Library has kicked off its Summer Reading registration with a theme of “Bee a Reader.”
The library recently delivered invitations to three local schools in Raleigh County along with new copies of books gifted by Save the Children. Each child at Daniels Elementary, Ghent Elementary, and Shady Spring Elementary in Pre-K received an “Early Learners Workbook”; Kindergarten to second grade received a copy of “Chick ‘n’ Pug: The Love Pug” by Jennifer Sattler and third to fifth grade received J.K. Rowling’s “The Ickabog.”
Registration began on May 15 and will run until May 31. Programs are available for all ages.
For more information, stop into the library at 440 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, or call 304-763-2681.
