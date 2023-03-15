The annual Shady Spring High School FFA’s Ham/Bacon/Egg event is happening Thursday at 7 p.m. with doors to the cafeteria opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the auction at 7 p.m.
Students studying agriculture at Shady Spring High School each raise a hog through the summer and then have the meat processed in the school’s West Virginia Department of Agriculture-inspected facility. The hams and bacons are country cured through the winter, after which they are trimmed and smoked.
FFA members earn money for college, trade school or to expand their Supervised Agriculture Experience programs with all money earned going directly to the students.
Auction prices are typically very high for a meat product. Businesses and individuals attending the show can take a tax deduction for the money they spend.
To place a proxy bid, contact Kevin Okes or Amanda Harvey at SSHS. There are additional details at the Shady Spring FFA Facebook page.
