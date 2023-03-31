The Shady Spring FFA raised a little over $19,000 for 14 students through its annual Ham/Bacon/Egg Show and Sale on Thursday, March 16.
The event was hosted by students in the school’s agricultural education department.
Abigail Okes’s grand champion ham brought in top money, $945, priced out at $50 per pound for the 18.9-pound ham. Top-End Preowned Auto made the winning bid.
Wesley Collins’ reserve grand champion ham drew a bid of $427.63 from Owens Livestock. The 15.55-pound ham priced out at $27.50 per pound.
Zoe Crook had the grand champion bacon and drew a winning bid of $288 from Payne Electric. The 6.4-pound bacon slab priced out at $45 a pound.
In the egg division, Zoe Crook drew a winning bid of $250 from Mountaineer Trout Farm for the grand champion eggs, while MacKenzie Rosengren’s reserve champion eggs drew a $200 bid from Whiskey Ridge Farm.
Students raise hogs either at home or at the school’s farm during the year. The hogs are harvested at a local facility and then broken down in the school’s West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s meat cutting facility.
Students use the pork chops, ribs, and sausage for themselves. The hams and bacons are then country cured in the meat lab and auctioned to the highest bidder at the annual sale.
In a one-of-a-kind show and sale local businesses, politicians, bank representatives and other community members show their support of the program.
Hams averaged $30 per pound, and bacons averaged $65 per pound.
Proceeds go directly to the student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.