charleston, w.va. — Hunter Lilly of Shady Spring Middle School won his age category competition at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources 18th annual Archery in the Schools state tournament while Shady High School won top prize in the high school division.
The top high school teams were Shady Spring, Winfield and Hurricane. The top middle school teams were Ripley, Peterstown Middle and Elkview. The top elementary school teams were Elk, Bridge/Clendenin and Maysville.
The top 10 male and top 10 female archers in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions also were recognized during a ceremony.
Results of students from southern West Virginia were:
• Noah Stafford of Shady Spring High finished fourth in the high school male individual standings while Jacob Dillon of James Monroe High finished seventh.
• Autumn Canada of Shady Spring High finished sixth in the high school female individual standings while Madisyn Gregory of James Monroe High finished seventh.
• Hunter Lilly of Shady Spring Middle won the middle school individual male standings while Jocelyn Lafferty of Shady Spring Middle finished fourth in the middle school individual female competition with Cullen McVey of Shady Spring Middle coming in 10th.
More than 750 students from nearly 70 schools from around the state participated in the tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Nearly 3,000 people attended the event.
In the weeks leading up to the tournament, more than 1,400 students from 96 schools in West Virginia participated in qualifier rounds. The top ten elementary, middle and high school teams and the top 15 male and top 15 female elementary, middle and high school students were invited to participate in the state tournament.
Tournament competition is open only to schools that have received the National Archery in the Schools training and follow NASP rules. For more information on the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program or to attend the next training, visit wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.
